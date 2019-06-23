Rock Row developers update concert noise issues, Market Basket progress

Construction continues at Rock Row in Westbrook.

Developers say they appreciate local feedback about concert noise from the pavilion and are committed to addressing growing pains as they come up.

Just across the lot, crews have broken ground on the shopping plaza that will be home to Market Basket.

They expect the store to be ready by this time next year.

Officials say noise levels at the complex -- and the overall feel -- will change as more buildings are added.

“There's a lot of different factors with the building of market basket right here and as structures go up it'll change the way that sound is directed and so it's going to be an evolving process that we're going to continue to work with the city on,” said project coordinator, Brian Kaplan.

“We're really trying to compliment what's happening in this area,” said strategic partner, Marc Guzzetta. We want to create a new center of gravity to extend the stay for people who are coming into the area.”

Dozens of local businesses and groups have partnered with the rock row developers with phase two of the project launching later this year.

