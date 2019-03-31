Rock Church in Bangor breaks ground

The Rock Church in Bangor broke ground today for its second expansion since it was founded thirteen years ago.

The Church also has a campus in Old Town and does multiple services in both locations every week.

Church Leaders said they were overjoyed with anticipation for the event.

Kirk Winters, Senior Pastor of the Rock Church said, "I am extremely excited about what's going on here. We've been growing, we've been having over 1,200 a week show up at our Bangor campus, and it only seats 320. Our current auditorium will become our children's auditorium and will be attached to our new sanctuary."

Buddy Eckman, Lead Pastor, Rock Church Old Town Campus said, "It's a dream come true honestly. It's a dream come true. God has put this in our hearts, and to see it coming to life now and becoming a reality, it really is a dream come true. But we know it's not the end."

After the groundbreaking ceremony, members were invited back inside for sushi, and chocolate covered strawberries.