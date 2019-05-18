Robert Indiana foundation to discuss museum with islanders

The foundation dedicated to turning pop artist Robert Indiana's island home in Maine into a museum is ready to engage with local residents about the details of the project.

Star of Hope Foundation Chairman Larry Sterrs said the process gets underway with a visit to Vinalhaven on Monday, the day after the anniversary of Indiana's death. Sterrs will be meeting with community leaders and discussing their concerns.

Indiana is best known for his iconic "LOVE" series. He died May 19, 2018, on Vinalhaven Island.

Sterrs said the foundation is continuing its work even as a lawsuit against Indiana's estate heats up. The suit accuses Indiana of agreeing to unauthorized reproductions. About $66 million in Indiana's estate is tied up because of the lawsuit.