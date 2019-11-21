Robbery suspect being sought by Augusta police

Augusta police are asking for help in finding a man who robbed a CVS pharmacy.

Authorities say the suspect walked into the CVS store on Capitol Street around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect demanded prescription medications then ran off.

The robber is described as a white man, between five eight and six feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green top, black hood, green pants and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Augusta police at 626-2370.