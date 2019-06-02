Road signs expected this summer for Katahdin Woods & Waters

It's been more than a year since then-Republican Gov. Paul LePage dropped his opposition to signs on Interstate 95 and state roads directing motorists to the Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument in northern Maine. Progress has been slow but the signs will be installed this summer.

The National Park Service is putting out to bid proposals for installing 11 signs with wooden posts on secondary roads in the Katahdin region, and another 11 signs with metal posts.

Included are six large signs for I-95 with concrete foundations and metal posts.

Superintendent Tim Hudson said the signs are in storage. The bids for installing the signs are aimed at ensuring the best value for taxpayers.