Road in Central Maine named in honor of Corporal Eugene Cole

A stretch of road in Central Maine has officially been named in honor of fallen Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Eugene Cole.

Corporal Cole was shot and killed in the line of duty in April 2018.

On Thursday, loved ones of Cole gathered as Maine DOT unveiled the signage naming this section of highway in Norridgewock as "The Corporal Eugene Cole Way."

It follows Route 139 into Fairfield and extends north up to Route 201-A.

We spoke with the Cole family today who say the support from the Norridgewock community has been overwhelming these last couple of years.

They're happy the community now has another way to remember Cole.

"This means a lot to our family," said Eugene Cole's brother, Tom Cole. "Just continue to honor an officer who was what an officer should look like, love, compassion, forgiveness, respect. That was for the people that he had to arrest, and for all men."

"I'd like to say that the world would just be better off if everyone did things the "Corporal Eugene Cole Way," said Eugene's wife, Sheryl.

"It's a good thing for both the community and the family, and we just hope everyone remembers Corporal Cole when they drive by and see the signs," explained Mark Hume, Region Engineer for MaineDOT.

A bridge in Norridgewock was named in honor of Cole in 2018.

