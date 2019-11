A rock n roll hall of famer is returning to Bangor.

The Cross Insurance Center announced Monday that Ringo Starr and his All Starr band will be in Bangor on June 9th of next year.

The former Beatle played his first-ever show in Maine at the Cross Center in 2016.

Ringo will be joined by the multi-grammy award nominated the Avett Brothers for the only stop he will make in Maine.

Tickets go on sale November 15th at 10am on Ticketmaster or at the box office at the cross center.