One of the concerts that was scheduled to come to Bangor in June has been cancelled and won't be rescheduled.

That's according to a spokesperson for the Cross Insurance Center.

Due to pandemic situation in this country, Ringo Starr has postponed his 2020 spring tour and plans to be back on the road next year.

But, due to scheduling issues, the Ringo Starr & Avett Brothers show won't be stopping in Bangor.

Refunds will be available at point of purchase.