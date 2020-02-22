Ring Family Farm hosts 7th annual Make-A-Wish sleigh rides

The Ring Family Farm took families on a scenic ride for a good cause this morning.

It was the farm's seventh annual hosting of the Make-A-Wish sleigh rides, where families could pay a small fee to ride on horse-drawn sleighs around a special course.

The horses were provided by the Farmer’s Draft and Mule Pony Club.

All proceeds for the event went to Maine Make-A-Wish.

The Ring Family hosted the charity to make sure Make-A-Wish can keep helping kids for years to come.

"It's all about kids. This is what it's all about,” says Dan Ring, Head of Ring Family Farm. “Everything goes to Make-A-Wish, one hundred percent, and we can put a memory and a smile on a kid's face, that's all that counts."

One payment covered a full day of rides.

To find out how you can help Maine Make-A-Wish, go to maine.wish.org.

