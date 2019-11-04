Right whale protection

Starting today, Maine lobstermen are getting a look at new rules designed to protect endangered right whales.

The first meeting will take place in Ellsworth, followed by meetings tomorrow in Waldoboro and Wednesday in South Portland.

A federal team has called for a reduction of the vertical lobster trap lines in the Gulf of Maine to reduce risk to the whales.

Maine Fishery officials say their latest proposal to meet the requirements would remove 25 percent of the lines. An exemption would be made for lobstermen who fish inshore waters.

Today's meeting takes place at The Grand in Ellsworth starting at 5.

