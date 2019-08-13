Right whale protection

A meeting takes place in Ellsworth on Tuesday to gather feedback about the possibility of new protections for endangered right whales.

The National Marine Fisheries Service is meeting with the public all this month. The effort is focused on North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 400.

The new protections could mean new restrictions for lobstermen, many of whom have voiced concerns about the viability of their industry if they have to deal with additional regulations.

A meeting took place in Machias on Monday night. There will be a meeting in Waldoboro on Wednesday, then Thursday in South Portland.

There are more meetings next week in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

