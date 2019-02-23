Riders brave cold for winter motocross races in Minot

People bundled up for some brisk motocross races in Minot.

Riders blazed the trails with studded tires so they could navigate the snow and ice.

This is the first time Hemond's Motocross Park hosted a winter race.

They said they wanted to give riders an opportunity to get outside in the dead of winter.

"It’s fun for the people in our community, riding community. We sit here all winter long kinda twiddling our thumbs and working on our bikes and getting them ready for next season."

The park had a bonfire with music and a place for riders and spectators to warm up.

Winners took home awards!

