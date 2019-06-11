Rider on Bangor bus arrested after allegedly becoming violent

Three employees of the Community Connector bus system were hurt yesterday when bus rider became agitated.

Bangor Police say 54-year-old Charles Pell of Bangor was upset after passengers on a bus were asked to close their windows.

Bus staff tried to restrain Pell until police arrived.

Police tell us a struggle began when Pell refused to close his window.

When police took him into custody, they say Pell tried to break the plastic divider between the front and back seats of the cruiser.

He faces charges of assault and criminal mischief.