Ride for the Wet Nose continues in eighth year of philanthropy

Over the past eight years, a Brewer student has racked up a lot of miles on his bike in support of area animal organizations

The first "Ride for the Wet Nose" was in 2012, when Matthew Gross was 9-years-old and adopted a beagle named Buddy from the Bangor Humane Society.

He says Buddy was abused and he wanted to do something to help make sure no other pets went through the same thing.

The ride starts in Brewer, travels to Passadumkeag, and circles back.

Last year was supposed to be Matthew's last year doing it but he had so much continued interest from folks he decided to keep it going.

He says, "They put it towards food, blankets, making sure they have the right medical care and they said $1,000 gets them one month of food for the dogs so that just really helps them out."

This year's proceeds will be shared among the Bangor Humane Society and the Old Town Orphanage.

If you'd like to donate, go to the Ride for the Wet Nose Facebook page.

