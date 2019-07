The Ride for Special Olympics will take place on July 27th.

James Drew, Vice President of Red Knights and Nick White were guests during our TV5 Morning News to talk about that and all the other events that will be taking place to mark the occasion.

The event will start at Bruce's Tractor Sales, 21 Freedom Parkway in Hermon.

Date: Saturday, July 27th

Hosted by: Red Knights M.C. Maine Chapter 11 and Bruce's Tractor Sales

Cost: $25 per bike - $10 extra passenger

Lunch - $5