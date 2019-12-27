Rick Charette thanks his fans for the years of support

After 35 years of performing for children and their families, a popular musician and author is wrapping it up.

72-year-old Rick Charette says while his last concert may very well have been the most recent one that was held in Standish, he's leaving options open for the Bubblegum Band.

In a letter on his website, Charette says he's officially retired from school performances.

He sent a message to his fans, thanking them for the years of support.

Rick Charette penned this letter to his fans:

"Hello Friends,

I have decided that the time has come to turn the page and to embrace the next chapter in my life.

I am retiring from school performances beginning this fall, but will continue to perform scheduled concerts with my Bubblegum Band through the end of this year. Beyond that, I will keep the option for band performances open. By the way, you can check out my performance schedule here.

When I reflect on the last 35 years of performing for you, your children, and grandchildren, I feel very blessed to have been able to share my songs with you. Honored really, that my songs have been part of so many people's growing up years. It has been an amazing career and I cannot thank you enough for all the joy you have given me.

Sadly, I will greatly miss being with you in the schools. I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and friends and staying a little closer to home. I also look forward to writing some new songs and working on a memoir of my singer-songwriter story. I'll keep in touch through my website and facebook and hope you'll continue to share my songs with the next generation to come!

My CD's, Books, and DVD's will always be available here

Thank you for your wonderful support over the years.

Your friend,

Rick Charette"

