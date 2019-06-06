Richmond man formally charged with shooting father at Hancock Co. camp

A man from Richmond accused of shooting his father at a camp in Hancock County has been formally charged.

23-year-old Christopher Laliberte was indicted by a Hancock County grand jury for attempted murder, aggravated assault and elevated aggravated assault.

Police say he was at the camp near Ellsworth in April and fired three shots at his father - hitting him once in the chest.

David Laliberte was flown to the hospital.

Christopher Laliberte reportedly told police he fired the handgun in self defense

