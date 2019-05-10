Richmond man charged after underage drinking party investigation

A Richmond man is facing charges in connection with an underage drinking party after the Richmond High School prom.

The Kennebec Journal reports 55-year-old Jeffrey Tilton is charged with terrorizing and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The newspaper reports while police were investigating Saturday's party, Tilton contacted a 17-year-old boy and threatened him to take the blame for alcohol there.

Police say Tilton's also accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of a 15-year-old girl, though none were taken.