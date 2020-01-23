Richmond man accepts plea deal for charges he faced after shooting his father during an argument

A man from Richmond who police say shot his father at a camp in Hancock County last spring entered into a plea deal Wednesday.

24-year-old Christopher Laliberte pled guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Initially Laliberte was indicted for attempted murder but that charge was dismissed in exchange for his plea.

Police say he was at the camp near Ellsworth in April and shot at his father during an argument..

His father survived the gunshot wound.

Laliberte has also been ordered to pay almost $15,000 to the victims compensation fund