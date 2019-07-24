Rhode Islanders face fines for registering cars to empty lot in Maine

Nearly 100 Rhode Islanders who registered their cars to an empty field in Maine, face dozens of unpaid bills.

An investigation by the Providence Police Department found 99 vehicles registered on a rural lot hundreds of miles away in Jefferson, Maine.

The Boston Globe reports Rhode Island residents registered in Maine to evade higher car taxes, higher insurance rates and automated tickets.

The city of Providence is owned more than $16,000.

The court began to investigate months ago when a clerk noticed the same address on dozens of tickets.

