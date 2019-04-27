Reward offered for info on trash dumping incident

An Orrington man is offering a reward to anyone who has information on an incident that happened on his property.

Jerry Perkins says someone dumped trash on his property located on Perkins Point Road.

He shared this photo in a post on Facebook.

He says the one and a half mile road is private but he says they have always allowed folks to use the land for recreational activities like hunting.

That's as long as people respect it.

"Because I have so many people that love the land and keep an eye out for things like that, I'm hoping that somebody might notice something," Perkins said. "(Or) noticed somebody who has just put in a new toilet or somebody who has just done some remodeling in their house, and just decided that they were going to go out and throw some stuff on the Perkins property."

Perkins is offering a five hundred dollar reward.