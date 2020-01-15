Reward offered for help finding who shot, killed Maine eagle

Authorities in Maine say they're offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of someone who shot a bald eagle, which later died.

The Maine Warden Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are looking for help in finding out what happened to the eagle.

It was discovered injured on Sunday in the town of Peru.

The warden service said a person who found the eagle cared for it until a game warden could arrive, but the bird later died.

The service said x-rays showed the eagle had been shot.