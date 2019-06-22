Retirement celebration set for Bucksport Fire Chief

The Bucksport Fire Department is holding a retirement celebration for one of their own Sunday.

Bucksport Fire Chief Craig Bowden is retiring after nearly forty years as a firefighter.

For the past eighteen years he has been the Chief and was Assistant Chief for nine years before that.

He will remain on staff as a call firefighter and certified EMT.

You can celebrate with Bowden and the rest of the crew at the Bucksport Middle School Cafeteria and Performing Arts Center from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

There will be light refreshments, desserts, and a brief program.

