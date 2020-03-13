Retired firefighter shares life lessons with students

A 71 year old retired firefighter is visiting schools to share some of what he's learned in life with younger generations.

"Life gives you no promises."

Dwight Marshall knows a lot about what it's like when life throws you a curveball.

"My accident was a split second."

He lost one of his legs to a propane tank explosion during a fire in 1985.

"34 years that I haven't had a leg."

Students at Mount View High School in Thorndike listened to his story of hardship and hope.

"Things are not going to be all roses their entire life. You take the bad with the good and you try to learn from it."

He was joined by two employees from the Hanger Clinic who talked about Dwight's newest leg and shared their own stories.

"Dwight is a patient of ours and he's now a friend of mine."

Alex Tomaszewski is the business development manager at Hanger Clinic.

"Am I defined by the fact that I'm missing a leg or am I defined by the fact that I was born in Russia and abandoned at birth?" he asked.

"You're defined by who you are" responded a student in the audience.

"Right on. Who said that?"

Dwight hopes that his story can be of some help to the students as they grow.

"In one split second I found out I wasn't so invincible as I thought I was."

Dwight plans to continue telling his story, and wants schools to reach out if they're interested.

"They can always get in contact with me at 338-2076. I live in Belfast and I'm going to go wherever they'd like to have the program."

'It provides them with a level of understanding that Dwight's perspective and Dwight's drive for life… I can have that same thing." said Tomaszewski.