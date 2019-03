A retired Rockland lawyer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from three elderly women.

The Courier Gazette reports 73-year-old Anita Volpe has been indicted for felony theft.

Court documents say she stole money from the women from 2012 to 2018.

Volpe surrendered her license to practice law in 2016 after being accused of mismanaging client's money.

At that time, she denied any wrongdoing.