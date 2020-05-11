Retailers in Ellsworth are back open for business

For the first time in weeks, retail stores in 12 of Maine’s 16 counties were allowed to reopen to walk-in shoppers.

Retailers like Michael Curtis, owner of Union River Toy & Book Company in Ellsworth, were ready.

“I think that it’s important now to be open early, and let the locals have a chance to get in and get more comfortable again with their local stores.”

Barbara Courchesne, who owns The Bud Connection on Main St, was also open.

“We have fresh attitudes. We are ready to go. We want people to come shop.

Olympia Sports opened Monday at 10 a.m., for the first time since late March.

“It’s gonna be an eventful week," Assistant Manager Benjamin McBride said. "It’s gonna be fun. But I’m at least happy to be here and not at the house.”

There are still guidelines to being open. Employees at retail stores are required to wear masks, practice social distancing with each other, and follow proper hygiene protocols.

“We’re doing all we can with the gloves and everything to keep people safe," said McBride. "So people are coming in happy and leaving happy, and that’s the goal.”

But just because stores are open, doesn’t mean people are rushing in to shop. Business owners understand there is still some nervousness.

“We do see some hesitation with some people, so we’re very conscious of that," Courchesne said.

“I would say to get out and try it. I think that they’ll be much more relaxed, especially now when there aren’t many people visiting," said Curtis. "Just get in and see how things are set up, and realize, ‘oh, there’s really quite a bit more room in that store than I had thought.’”

Courchesne agreed.

“If you’re not still comfortable, If you can at least reach out to those shops and say ‘hey, maybe I can get a gift certificate. Maybe I can still come in, though. What are your rules?’”

Ultimately Monday was about more than just reopening. It was a step towards returning things back to normal.

“It’s still normal, just to go out and want to be with people, and talk, and shop, and support businesses.” said Courchesne.

“At one point I sort of lost track of what day it was. I at least now I know it’s Monday, my haircut is in about an hour," McBride said. "I’m kind of back on my schedule again.”