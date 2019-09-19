Results of a study on Bangor’s public bus system will be announced soon.

International Consulting Company Stantec has been working on this report for about 9 months.

Representatives will be at a Bangor City Council Workshop Monday to say what's working with the Community Connector Bus Service, and what could be improved.

Community member and bus riders tell us the report makes suggestions for better equipment on the buses as well as upgrades in technology, including an app.

Transportation For All’s Darcy Cooke, said, "It's just really inconvenient to use right now, so if people don't need to a lot of people aren't. Things like that that make it easier for people to plan their trips that make it easier for them to know where the bus is and where it's coming, to where they're at. I think all of that is going to help."

The Community Connector serves Old Town, Orono, Veazie, Hampden and Bangor.