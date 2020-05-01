Restrictions lifted, some Maine businesses to reopen Friday

For those anxiously awaiting a haircut or trip to the pet groomer, the wait is now over.

Friday morning, businesses listed under Stage One of Governor Mill's reopening plan, can begin to admit customers.

Businesses that can reopen under Stage 1 include, but are not limited to: barbershops, hair salons, pet grooming, drive-in movie theaters, auto dealerships and car washes.

Businesses have to pass a new COVID-19 Prevention Checklist put out by the state. Each business sector has a specific checklist that includes the requirements to reopen. Businesses that meet the checklist requirements must fill out an online form that is sent to the DECD.

The DECD is also making badges for businesses to display to let customers know they have completed the checklist. Those badges are not a requirement.

Also starting Friday, Mainers are required to wear cloth face coverings in public spaces where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.

Governor Mills also expanded activities that Mainers can participate in including restricted use of golf and disc golf courses, guided outdoor activities, state-owned public land trails and historic sites. Coastal state parks will remain closed.

The state remains under a stay-at-home order until May 31.

