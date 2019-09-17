Restoring bone density through surgery

Kathy McCarty spoke with a doctor about a procedure that restores bones using a special kind of cement.

We use cement for home foundations, but what about repairing bones? Dr. Andrew Lederman says it's one of many options available to patients dealing with bone density issues.

“For the treatment of osteoporosis alone without a fracture, we try our best to improve bone density, and that'll often come with a combination of medications and therapy,” said Lederman.

Therapy helps patients put weight on bones, with various programs offered to train patients on safe forms of exercise. Lederman says if bone density doesn't improve and a fracture occurs, medical resources may be necessary. He specializes in different types of pain, spinal disorders and spinal compression fractures.

“When I get referrals for these, we try to see them very quickly, for a number of different reasons, but like a lot of things in medicine, the sooner we identify it and treat it, usually the better off people are, as opposed to waiting and allowing things to become chronic.”

Options for treating fractures include conservative measures like rest and wearing a brace, while another is addressing the fracture sooner, in the form of medical treatment.

“In the event that that is the case and we want to try to treat the fracture sooner, for whatever reason, we can do that with a procedure called a kyphoplasty. This is not a new procedure. It's been around for quite some time.”

The procedure helps correct bone deformities. Doctors insert a tube into the damaged vertebra, with a balloon at the tip, which is guided to the vertebra and the balloon is inflated, creating space for liquid bone cement to be injected. The balloon is then deflated and removed, and the cement dries in about 15 minutes.

“The patient goes home after a post-op check 20 minutes later, and that's about it. It's a pretty quick fix, and in my world of chronic pain, I don't use the word 'cure' very often. This is one rare opportunity where we can do that.”

Lederman says like any medical procedure, there are risks. He recommends you consult with your health care provider before having any medical procedure

