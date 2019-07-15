Restored sardine carrier launches from Rockport

A renovation project 12 years in the making was launched in Rockport Harbor Saturday.

The William Underwood was originally built to haul sardines.

As Joy Hollowell reports, the former working boat will now be enjoyed by a family with their own famous history.

=====

The William Underwood was commissioned by the Underwood Packing Company in 1941 to carry sardines in to Jonesport from the coast of Maine. About 12 years ago, Taylor Allen acquired the boat from another man who'd begun restoration efforts but couldn't finish for financial reasons.

"He says- I have an idea, let's do this boat," explains Taylor's wife, Martha White, smiling fondly at her husband. "And I said- are you sure?"

Martha White is used to her husband thinking big. Allen began building boats when he was a just teenager, working alongside his father at Rockport Marine. Taylor and Marth's own son and E.B. White's great grandson, Sam Temple now runs the boatyard, which freed up time for Allen to finish renovating the 70-foot carrier.

"It's all new except for the engine and propeller," he says proudly.

Allen knows it could have been a whole lot easier to just buy a new boat.

"I like doing the work," he says with a chuckle. "I enjoy the construction process so it was fun for me. I really enjoyed it"

The boat was stripped down to the hull when it arrived at Rockport Marine. Countless hours were spent sanding, staining, installing and more, all to bring this piece of maritime history back to the sea.

"That was really an important economic driver on the coast back in the day," says Allen. "I mean, there was a packing plant here, a lot of towns had them."

"Seeing these old working boats still afloat, still useful and beautiful, it's definitely part of our Maine heritage and history," adds White.

Allen credits the crew at Rockport Marine for helping to make the restoration complete. The 50-ton yacht will now be used as a family cruising boat for the family.

"Yes, our granddaughter had already picked out her bunk and figured out where her stuffed animals are going to go," White says. "We look forward to many happy days with friends and family on board."

++++

Members of the Underwood family were at Saturday's christening in Rockport.

They also visited several times while the restoration was going on.

For more information on Rockport Marine and the William Underwood, log onto https://rockportmarine.com/boats/william-underwood/