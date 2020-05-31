Bangor restaurants highlight what dining in will look like this summer

Restaurants in Penobscot County are busy cleaning and prepping to re-open limited dine in services.

Restaurants still must limit dining rooms to 50 people but are prepared, and hoping to do more.

Some of Bangor's prominent restaurants highlight what dining in will look like this summer.

"Well starting right when you walk in we have one entrance and one exit now. Reservations are suggested because that way we can control their seating," said John Hafford, General Manager of Seasons Bar and Grill.

"As you come in the door there are markings on the ceiling instead of on the floors so it's easier on our part. The orange parts being the social distancing six feet. And the yellow is basically building a safe path between all of our tables. When you are at the table you do not need to wear the mask. But if you leave the table for any reason you have to put your mask back on," said Hafford.

Similar standards at Sea Dog Brewing Company down the street.

Who is opening up their dining room on Wednesday.

Which is bringing back dozens of employees.

"We're excited for open up the restaurant. When we opened up for curbside and delivery. We went from normally at this time of the year around 90 to 6 people," said Bert Follero, General Manager of Sea Dog Brewing Company in Bangor.

"As soon as our employees come in their temperatures are checked. We have a check list we go through, and make sure everybody's ready to go, symptom wise. Every 15 minutes we're going to be ringing a bell. And every employee is kind of going to stop what they're doing and wash their hands," said Follero.

"We're keeping our tables at least 8 feet in between. Inside where we can't do that, we've put plexiglass up. We've just got to follow the guidelines and go by what they're asking and hopefully everybody else does the same," said Follero.