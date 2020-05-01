Restaurant owner in Bethel to open Friday to dine-in customers, defying state order

A Maine restaurant owner said he plans to open to dine-in eating on Friday in defiance of the state’s stay-at-home order.

Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills released a four-stage plan for reopening the economy as well as extending the stay-at-home order through the month of May.

While restaurants are allowed to offer takeout, curbside pickup and delivery, dine-in service is not allowed.

The reopening of restaurants are part of phase 2 in June, according to the governor’s plan.

Sunday River Brewing Company Owner Steve Savage said on the Tucker Carlson show Thursday night that he plans to open Friday to dine-in customers.

The restaurant said on its Facebook page Friday morning that they are planning to open at 4 p.m. with limited seating to maintain social distancing.

Savage told Carlson during the interview that his restaurant is large enough to maintain proper social distancing to keep customers safe.

As of early Friday afternoon, there was a long line of people waiting to eat inside the restaurant.