Respiratory therapists play crucial role in helping patients

Respiratory therapists are one of the many healthcare practitioners on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

They play a crucial role in helping infected patients.

Respiratory therapists are professionals trained in dealing with breathing disorders and other similar problems.

They’re vital to the care of COVID-19 patients since the virus greatly affects the lungs.

"A lot of our work centers around, particularly in a hospital around situations where patients stop breathing. You could have a situation where somebody has gone into cardiac arrest or they have some sort of obstruction and the respiratory therapist could be called to that," John Branscombe, Manager of the Respiratory Therapy Department at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, said.

They also deal with a lot of chronic diseases that have respiratory issues like asthma and cystic fibrosis.

John Branscombe is the Manager of the Respiratory Therapy department at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

He says there’s a difference between respirators and ventilators and their use is based on the needs of the patient. Many times it’s the N-95 mask people should be referring to when talking about respirators.

"A ventilator is a machine that actually delivers a volume of air to the lungs so it helps a patient breathe. Often times when they are talking about respirators I think they are talking about a type of mask,"

Branscombe says as the virus spreads through Maine, the need for respiratory therapists could continue to rise.

And even though they’re ready to take on COVID-19, nothing could have fully prepared them for this pandemic. "This is certainly unprecedented in my career from training 40 years ago to today. You can do the best that you can do and you have to be content with that. That’s all you can do."

