Resiliency room now open for staff at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Some local healthcare workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic have a new place to turn to for respite.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor has set up an Employee Resiliency Room.

Employees can escape to this room for a few minutes during their day to de-stress.

They'll find an inspiration board, candy, self-care resources and more.

The hope is to relieve stress and connect with their inner resilience.

Rev. Dr. Bernard Richardson says, “It was incumbent upon me to provide a space that would support them. At the very least provide a space for them to come and take a breath and just breath. Having an opportunity to take the edge off is essential to working together.”

The space will be open for as long as the need continues.