Residents seek public vote to decide whether to keep Indian Nickname at Skowhegan High School

Those who want to keep the "Indian" nickname at Skowhegan High School, want to put the issue to a referendum vote.

The morning sentinel reports several people showed up at Thursday night's Skowhegan school board meeting in "Indian pride" shirts.

The school board voted earlier this month to retire the nickname, which the Penobscot Nation says is racist and demeaning.

That vote set up Maine to become the first state in the nation to end the use of indigenous nicknames and mascots in schools.