Residents concerned over road conditions in Glenburn

Mud season comes every year in Maine, but residents on Outer Ohio Street in Glenburn say this year it's become dangerous.

Residents tell us heating oil is not being delivered at this time because of the conditions.

They say anyone without a four-wheel drive vehicle is forced to park at the Glenburn Community Center, and either walk the rest of the way or hope they get a ride.

"We've talked to the town, we've gone to town meetings," said Glenburn resident Erin Howard. "They say it's a discontinued road. So we are pretty much on our own. What if my house burnt, you know? What if a kid got hurt down there. I mean, we have elderly down there we have kids down there, if anything really happened we'd have to drive whoever got hurt to the ambulance to get help. It's nothing but mud. I think we've all tried to help each other out as best we can you know? Making evacuation plans; if something happens, 'ok, you do CPR in the back seat and I'll drive the vehicle,' you know? Um, it's just… we could use a little help."

We reached out to officials to hear more about the road conditions but have not heard back yet.

We'll continue to follow this story.