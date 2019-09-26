Residents at Orono Commons enjoy Homecoming Parade

"I love a parade."

"While a majority of the time the residents at Orono Commons have to stay indoors, Thursday, they were able to get out and enjoy the sunshine."

Orono Commons held its annual Homecoming Parade just for residents.

"They are unable to go to any of our local parades, so it is an annual tradition for us to close the summer by bringing a parade to them."

The Old Town High School Marching Band along with the local police and fire departments also joined the parade.

"It's important for them to be a part of the community and to enjoy the great fall weather that we have here in Maine."

A king, queen, and grand marshal were also named and chauffered through the parade.

"I always wanted to be in the parade."

The goal of bringing a parade to the residents is to make them happy and hopefully enhance their quality of life.

"We all should be out gathering and meeting with each other."

Orono Commons plans on holding the event for many years to come.

"Patriotic, this one is."