Research team at UMaine created app to help research monarch butterflies

A research team at UMaine has created an app that will allow people to help them with research on monarch butterflies and where they're likely to be found.

Called The Monarch Model Validator, it can be used on Apple or Android smartphones.

It allows the user to snap a picture of the butterfly and provide information on where they are located across the country.

The app will provide the evidence researchers need to find out where the monarchs roost during their fall migration to Mexico.

"It's important to know where they live, what habitat they are using, and the monarch is an important species because it is such an iconic part of the American summer to see the orange wings coming through the sky and also because it is a pollinator to farmers and to anyone that likes to eat what farmers make for us."

For more information and instructions on how to download the app, you can visit monarch-model-group@maine.edu.

