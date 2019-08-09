Rescued owls on display in Hampden Friday afternoon

Owls are usually hard to find during the daytime, but that wasn't the case in Hampden Friday.

Some lucky kids and their families got to see all sorts of owls including a Great Horned Owl up close.

It's all thanks to Chewonki. That's an organization dedicated to connecting people with nature.

We're told the owls were all rescued and species found in Maine.

An educational table was also set up, so kids could learn more about them.

Kyle Wonser, Chewonki, said, "A lot of these animals, they come from places that are you know having a little bit of a rough time. It's just great to have people connect with them so they can understand what's out there and appreciate a little bit more and maybe do something to protect it."

To learn more, head to chewonki.org.