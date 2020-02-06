Republican state lawmakers reject Governor Mills’ Transportation Budget

Republican state lawmakers rejected Governor Mills’ Transportation Budget.

She wants to spend 10 million dollars from general funds to fix roads and bridges plus 100-million dollars in a new bond.

The GOP is opposed to new borrowing.

They want to see what a Special Blue Ribbon Commission recommends -other than raising the gas tax or tolls.

Republicans are also skeptical about diverting sales taxes from car sales to the DOT.

Ferrin said, "Right now, that sales tax goes to the general fund. I think we’re talking in the neighborhood of 160 to 200 million dollars a year, that if that went to the highway fund, we'd be a long way to solving the problem."

Maclean, said, "This $10 million is a good faith effort to begin that conversation, so my question for Republicans is what do you want to cut an order fix our roads and bridges?"

The transportation money is part of the governor's overall plan to spend 126 million dollars in a revenue surplus this year and save 20 million dollars for the rainy day fund.