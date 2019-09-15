Reports: The Cars frontman, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ric Ocasek dead at 75

TMZ reports The Cars frontman and lead singer Ric Ocasek passed away at 75.

According to TMZ, Ocasek’s estranged wife Paulina Porizkova found him unresponsive around 4 p.m. in his New York City townhouse where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

The Cars was formed in the 1970s, and hit stardom in 1978 with their hits “Just What I Needed” and “My Best Friend’s Girl.” In total, The Cars had 13 Top-40 singles.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, where they reunited to perform at the induction ceremony.

The Rock Hall described the band as "the ultimate New Wave dream machine: a hook-savvy super-charged quintet that fused 60s pop, 70s glam and avant-rock minimalism into a decade of dashboard-radio nirvana.”

However, that wasn’t the only tie to Cleveland the iconic rock star has.

Ocasek called Cleveland home as a teenager, and even graduated from Maple Heights High School.

