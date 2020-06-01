Reports: President Trump planning visit to Maine swab manufacturer this week

Multiple reports indicate President Donald Trump is planning to visit Maine later this week.

A CNN reporter said Trump plans to visit Puritan Medical Supplies, which manufactures swabs used in coronavirus testing.

Reporters from ABC and The Daily Beast said on a call Trump had with governors, Gov. Janet Mills expressed concerns about the potential visit saying the visit could cause security problems.

The Trump administration gave Guilford-based Puritan Medical Supplies $75.5 million through the Defense Production Act to boost its monthly production.

The money will also be used to create a second manufacturing facility provided by Cianbro in Pittsfield.

Bath Iron Works also made machines for Puritan to increase its production.

Officials said in April that the effort would create as many as 150 jobs, on top of the 300-500 people already employed by Puritan in Guilford.

We have reached out to Mills' office for comment on the potential visit.