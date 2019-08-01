Reported great white shark sighting off Kennebunkport coast, police say

Kennebunkport police are warning people about a reported great white shark sighting off the coast Thursday morning.

Police said in a Facebook post that they received reliable information that the shark was spotted 1 mile off Goose Rocks Beach at about 11 a.m.

"While the beach is somewhat protected, it is important for beachgoers to be informed and maintain awareness while in and around the water," police said in the post.

Officials said people should let them know if anything unusual is spotted in the water.