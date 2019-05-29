Report of hostage situation in Presque Isle ends without incident

A scary situation in Presque Isle that drew a large law enforcement response Wednesday ended without incident or injury.

According to police, just after noon they received a call from 48-year-old Shawn Theriault of Presque Isle.

He told officials that his 28-year-old daughter Heather Theriault was being held hostage in a car on Chapman Road by Colby Doucette and that Doucette had fired a rifle at him.

Authorities say several departments rushed to the scene and were able to make contact with Heather Theriault.

She told police she was not being held hostage and there was no gun in the car.

There were further reports of up to three possibly armed people hiding out inside the Chapman Road home.

That was found to not be the case.

Official documents say that Colby Doucette had an altercation with Shawn Theriault which led up to the 911 call.

The case is still under investigation with charges pending.