Replacement of Downeast Maine bridge gets started

The replacement of a bridge in Downeast Maine is getting started in Machias.

The Maine Department of Transportation says it's beginning preliminary work to replace the Dyke Bridge, located in the county seat of Washington County. The agency says crews began the preliminary work on Aug. 6 and are expected to take 11 days to finish.

The Dyke Bridge carries Route 1 over Middle River.

It's located on a causeway, and the parking area on the causeway is expected to remain open on Saturday and Sunday. Maine DOT says lane shifts and road closures are to be expected during the work.

The entire project is expected to cost $3.1 million.

