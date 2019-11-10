Rep. Jared Golden shares thought on the impeachment

The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is continuing.

Congressman Jared Golden was in the County over the weekend and we caught up with him to get his thoughts.

Golden believes this process can be done in a way that doesn't divide the nation.

"Whistleblower has come forward,” says Rep. Jared Golden, (D) Maine. “We have laws around whistleblowers and it's the job of Congress to look into any allegations brought forward by a whistleblower. I wish this was not the situation that we're in, but I do think that we can do this in a way that puts a real focus on you know making sure that it doesn't pull the country apart."

Golden says the nation needs to remember we’re all Americans and how fortunate we are.

