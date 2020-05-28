Rep. Jared Golden holds meeting focusing on small businesses

Small businesses throughout the state are preparing to re-open.

​Because of this, Representative Jared Golden held a virtual meeting focusing on that effort.

He and other members of a legislative subcommittee discussed how the Small Businesses Development Centers, known as S-B-D-C, are helping businesses adapt in response to COVID-19.

Maine has 22 Small Businesses Development Centers.

Golden says they've supported thousands of businesses during the pandemic.

Golden says, “SBDC’s are well situated to help small businesses navigate COVID-29 pandemic and prepare them for the new reality of COVID pandemic life.”

SBDC’s and their clients from across the country also joined in on the discussion.