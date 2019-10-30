Rep. Golden to support public impeachment inquiry

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine says he'll support a House impeachment inquiry in a public setting.

Golden was previously on the fence about the inquiry. But he said he now supports the inquiry because of revelations that started with a whistleblower and the new process for making the inquiry public.

He said he'll vote Thursday "to open up the House investigation to the American people." He said he didn't go to Washington to investigate President Donald Trump but that he has "a solemn duty to follow the facts where they lead."

He said that during the investigation he will remain committed to "the work the people of my state sent me to Congress to do."

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine previously announced support for the impeachment inquiry.