Rep. Golden speaks out about split impeachment vote

Congressman Jared Golden is speaking out since he became the only member of the House to split his decision on the articles of impeachment.

Golden voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power, but broke with all but two Democrats in voting against Trump for obstruction of Congress.

He says, "My personal feeling was that we should go to the courts first before having a vote on an article of impeachment having to do with obstruction of congress. I actually think that my position is gaining some strength in validity as we know see a debate between the House and the Senate over whether or not the senate should be going to the courts to compel that testimony from these individuals. At the end of the day, I think there is some reason to believe there's been efforts to obstruct the investigation into these matters, I just didn't think we had reached the point that would justify for me that vote when we had it."

Both articles of impeachment ultimately passed.

Maine's other representative Chellie Pingree voted in support of both articles.