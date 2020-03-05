Rep. Golden discusses how Maine should prepare for coronavirus

The Senate cleared an $8.3 billion emergency measure to battle coronavirus on Thursday.

The sweeping vote sends the bill to Trump's desk.

We spoke with Maine Congressman Rep. Jared Golden about his thoughts on congressional actions and how it will impact Maine:

“Big rural areas the Telehealth provisions are absolutely important. We need to get creative and think outside the box. I think at times like this, my staff is talking to the Governor's administrations and to the Maine CDC. They are working right now, you know Maine has not yet seen the coronavirus, they are taking the steps now to try and make sure they are ready as there is a good change the virus will continue to spread.”

Golden says the money will also go towards medical supplies, vaccines, research and loans for small businesses.